21 calves stolen near Prelate: RCMP
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 12:35PM CST
The RCMP says 21 calves were stolen from a farm near Prelate, Sask. in November.
Each animal is tagged and has a brand of “HE” on the right rib.
Anyone with information on the missing calves is asked to contact the local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.