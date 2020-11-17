REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 113 new recoveries.

There are 2,055 cases active in the province.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon the province said 71 people are in hospital; 56 in inpatient care and 15 in intensive care.

There are five new cases in the far northwest, five in the far north central zone, six in the far northeast, 16 in the northwest, 12 in north central, two in the northeast, 97 in Saskatoon, 11 in the central west zone, three in the central east, 27 in Regina, four in the southwest, 23 in south central, 16 in the southeast and 13 new cases are pending location details.

Four cases which were pending location information were assigned to the north central zone with three, and one to the south central zone.

To date there have been 5,422 cases and 3,336 recoveries. There have been 31 deaths.

On Monday 2,803 tests were processed in the province.

MASKS MANDATORY IN SASK., INDOOR GATHERINGS REDUCED TO 5

The Government of Saskatchewan has made masks mandatory province wide, as part of multiple updates to public health measures.

Other updates include a reduction in indoor private gathering size, suspending visitation at care homes and work from home recommendations.

These measures will remain in effect until Dev. 17, when the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer will review the next steps.

The government said it continues to review guidelines for the hospitality industry and athletic organizations, but does not have any new recommendations.