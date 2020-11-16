REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has announced 181 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new recoveries.

In a news release on Monday, the province said 68 people are in hospital. There are 52 people in inpatient care and 16 people in intensive care.

There are 41 new cases in the Saskatoon area, 32 in the Regina area and 18 in the north central area, which includes Prince Albert.

As well, there are 11 new cases in the far north west, five in the far north central, 16 in the far north east, 13 in the far north west, 11 in the north east, five in the central east, 17 in the south west, two in the south central and five in the south east.

Five new cases have pending residence information, the province said.

Three cases with pending residence information have since been assigned to the north central and one case has been assigned to the north east.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,182 cases and 3,223 recoveries. Active cases sit at 1,928. There have been 31 deaths.

Of the people in inpatient care, one is in the far north west, three in the north west, six in north central, five in the north east, 27 in Saskatoon, one in Regina, two in the south west, one in south central and six in the south east.

Of the people in intensive care, two are in the north central, seven in Saskatoon, two in the central east and five in Regina.

As of Nov. 14, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 197,545 people tested per million population. The national rate was 275,292 people tested per million population.

On Sunday, 3,134 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES UNDER CONSIDERATION

Premier Scott Moe said on Twitter the province is considering additional measures to help stop the spread of the virus. The province will be holding a news conference tomorrow at 3 p.m. to address potential additional steps.

The conference will be streamed live

In consultation with public health officials, further measures are being considered. We must all step up our efforts to keep one another safe.



Thanks Saskatchewan. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 15, 2020

SASK. SHATTERS SINGLE-DAY RECORD WITH 308 NEW CASES ON SATURDAY

