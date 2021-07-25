REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 31 new recoveries.

Active cases in the province sit at 336, up from 282 one week ago.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five), North West (one), North Central (two), North East (one), Saskatoon (three), Central East (one), Regina (nine), South Central (one) and South East (four) zones.

Sixty-two Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital including 11 in ICU.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 34, or 2.9 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 4,722 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.