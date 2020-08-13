REGINA -- The province said in a news release that 22 of Thursday's new cases are located in communal living spaces. These new cases bring the provinces total number of cases up to 1,511.

There are 166 active cases in the province, with 95 of those stemming from communal living settings.

There are 18 new cases in the southwest, four in the south central part of the province, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it is still working closely with Hutterite communities in the province to perform tests and contact trace.

The province recorded 11 new recoveries.

Ten people are in hospital including five in the ICU.

REGIONALLY

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

359 cases are from the south area (178 south west, 170 south central, 11 south east)

233 cases are from the north area (101 north west, 67 north central, 65 north east)

245 cases are from the Saskatoon area

190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east)

131 cases are from the Regina area

The province performed 1,800 tests on Wednesday.