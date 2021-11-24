2nd-degree murder charges laid in connection to east Regina homicide: police

REGINA -

A Regina man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a death earlier this month, according to the Regina Police Service.

A man was found dead in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road on Nov. 14, 2021. Police identified the victim as 29 year-old Ahi S. Ebrotie.

The death investigation was declared a homicide on Nov. 16.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 23. Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed is charged with second-degree murder and breach of release order.

The Coroner, Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crimes were all involved in the investigation.

Mohamed is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.