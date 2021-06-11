REGINA -- A second driver found themselves – and their vehicle – stuck beneath the flooded underpass late Friday afternoon.

Though the water had gone down dramatically since it first flooded this morning, the underpass was still unpassable.

A second vehicle got stuck in the flooded Albert Street underpass late Friday afternoon. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Fire crews responded to Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive this morning after a vehicle became trapped in the water, the Regina Fire Department said in a tweet.

The Regina Fire Water Rescue team helped rescue one driver. No injuries were reported.

The van was left stranded under the bridge, with water levels reaching up to the windows. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Drivers are reminded not to enter flooded underpasses.