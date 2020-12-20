REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported three more residents with COVID-19 had died and added 226 new cases and 105 recoveries Sunday.

All three people were from the Regina region. Two were over the age of 80 and the third was between the ages of 70 and 79.

Of the new cases, 55 are in Saskatoon, 38 are in the north central region, 32 are in Regina, 30 each are in the central east and north west regions, six are in the far north west, six in the south east and five in both the north east and south central zones.

Four previously reported cases with pending information have been assigned to the far north central, north central and Regina zones. Four more cases have pending residence information, the province said.

Provincially, 3,880 cases are considered active.

There are 123 people in hospital,104 receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 228.

3,029 tests for the virus were performed in the province Saturday.