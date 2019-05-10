3 in, 3 out: Tre Mason released in Rider transactions
Saskatchewan Roughriders running back Tre Mason (10) runs the ball under pressure from the Calgary Stampeders defence during first half CFL action in Regina on Sunday, August 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith.
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 2:50PM CST
The Riders released three players, and signed three new players on Friday.
Released were linebacker Paul Dawson, running back Tre Mason and wide receiver Doug McNeill.
The Riders signed defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk, after a stint with the Alliance of American Football. Defensive backs Davon Jernigan of Lamar University, and Jacob Dearborn of Carleton University were both signed on Friday.