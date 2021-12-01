3 killed, 44 injured in impaired driving collisions during last year's holiday season: SGI

REGINA -

Three people were killed and 44 people were injured in impaired driving collisions last holiday season in Saskatchewan, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

As a result, SGI is encouraging drivers to plan a safe ride home this year, as part of their December Traffic Safety Spotlight.

Some safe ride options include arranging a designated driver, taking a cab, rideshare or designated driving service; using public transit or staying the night.

“I always make sure that I plan a safe ride home because I care about the people in our community. Through education and awareness, SGI is committed to making Saskatchewan roads safer,” Penny McCune, SGI’s chief operating officer of the auto fund, said in a news release.

“Impaired driving deaths and injuries are preventable. So please, join me in always making the right choice this holiday season.”

SGI said it will be sharing video messages over the next month on social media from community leaders, athletes and entertainers, discussing the dangers of impaired driving.

