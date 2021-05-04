REGINA -- Three people are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after they were allegedly found with crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl and a loaded handgun in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers pulled over a Ford F-150 with no license plates on the 1900 block of Montreal Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said as officers were speaking to the driver, who allegedly gave a fake name at first, they noticed a handgun in a dog kennel in the cab of the truck. They then arrested all three people in the truck – two men and one woman – for a weapons offences.

RPS said when officers searched the truck they found crack cocaine, meth and fentanyl, a digital scale and packaging, and the handgun, which was loaded.

A 40-year-old man, 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, tampering with a serial number of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, among other charges.

They made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.