3 robbery suspects in Regina located by Aerial Support Unit

Three people are facing robbery charges following an alleged assault on May 29 after being located by a police plane.

Officers were called to an assault in progress on the 1000 block of Cameron Street around 10:05 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said the suspects went into a house, assaulted the occupant, and stole her belongings.

Two women and one teenage girl were located by the RPS Aerial Support Unit in the Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street area, and were arrested.

A search of the 30-year-old woman revealed a knife, and she was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon.

A 31-year-old woman is also charged with robbery, and a 15-year-old girl is charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

All three made their appearance on these charges in provincial court on Tuesday.