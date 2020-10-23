REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 31 new recoveries.

There are nine new cases in Regina, five in the north central region, four in Saskatoon, four in the southeast, three in the northwest, three in the central east, one in the far north west and four in the northeast.

Thirty-seven cases in Saskatoon have been linked to one nightclub.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said the rate of new cases per day has increase from 2.8 to 4.1 cases per 100,000 people.

On Friday there were 511 cases active in the province.

There were 31 new recoveries on Friday.

Twenty people are in hospital including three people in ICU in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

563 cases are from the Saskatoon area

480 cases are from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central, 41 south east)

476 cases are from the north area (162 north west, 212 north central, 102 north east)

425 cases are from the far north area (375 far north west, 0 far north central, 50 far north east)

352 cases are from the central area (196 central west, 156 central east)

293 cases are from the Regina area

Two cases have pending residence location

The SHA performed 2,297 tests to date.

YORKTON TURNS THE CORNER AFTER OUTBREAKS

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer said the Yorkton area has “turned the corner” after outbreaks were declared at the end of September.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said active cases in the area have declined.

“While Yorkton had quite a high active case rate two to four weeks ago, they’re now seeing a declining active case rate” Shahab said.

“Theyre getting over their initial several outbreaks that they had. This is again, what we hope will happen now in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina, which has seen an increase in case numbers.”

Dr. Shahab attributed the decline to the community taking preventative measures, such as isolating if symptoms develop, getting tested quickly and keeping a list of close contacts. He said these strategies help break the chain of transmission.

Central east zone four, which includes Yorkton, had 27 active cases as of Friday.

NO DIRECT LINK FOR RISING REGINA CASES

The government reported 72 active cases in Regina, adding nine new cases on Friday. However, Dr. Shahab said the rise in cases us not linked to one specific event, like in Saskatoon or Prince Albert.

“As far as I’m aware no single mass gathering event, but just a consistent increase in transmission,” Dr. Shahab said.

He said the transmission in the community can be attributed to travel, both interprovincial and international, and through secondary exposures.

As cases continue to rise, Dr. Shahab suggested everyone revisit how they go about day-to-day activities like shopping or eating at a restaurant.

CASE REPORTED AT ST. KATERI TEKAKWITHA SCHOOL IN REGINA

A person at Regina's St. Kateri Tekakwitha School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Regina Catholic School Division.

In a release, the board said it was informed about the south Regina school's positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Oct. 22.

The school board said it is working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers. The SHA is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

CASE AT E.D. FEEHAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL IN SASKATOON

A person at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

“We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA has conducted contact tracing. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled,” the school division said in a news release.