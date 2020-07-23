Advertisement
4 Swift Current businesses possibly exposed to COVID-19
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:36PM CST Last Updated Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:37PM CST
SWIFT CURRENT -- Multiple businesses in Swift Current were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited four businesses on July 14.
The affected businesses are:
- Home Hardware, 11:00-12:00
- Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 3:00-3:15
- Staples, 3:20-4:10
- Canadian Tire, 4:15-4:30
The SHA said the person sanitized their hands before entering the store, but was not wearing a mask. The release added that the businesses have been complying with guidelines to minimize COVID-19 transmission.
Anyone who visited these businesses during the affected times is being asked to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, the SHA said to isolate immediately and call 8 1 1.