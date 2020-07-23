SWIFT CURRENT -- Multiple businesses in Swift Current were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited four businesses on July 14.

The affected businesses are:

Home Hardware, 11:00-12:00

Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 3:00-3:15

Staples, 3:20-4:10

Canadian Tire, 4:15-4:30

The SHA said the person sanitized their hands before entering the store, but was not wearing a mask. The release added that the businesses have been complying with guidelines to minimize COVID-19 transmission.

Anyone who visited these businesses during the affected times is being asked to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, the SHA said to isolate immediately and call 8 1 1.