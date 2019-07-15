

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan RCMP held 46 prisoners in custody over the Craven Country Thunder weekend.

RCMP responded to 160 calls for service and laid 27 charges. Twenty one charges were laid against adults and six against youths.

According to RCMP, the vast majority of calls and charges were related to alcohol.

Combined Traffic Services issued a total of 307 tickets, 432 warning, 81 vehicle inspection tickets and four roadside suspensions. Six people who were wanted on outstanding warrants were located.

Festival guests will be packing up and moving out of the campsites on Monday and traffic flow will be the focus of RCMP members.

The Saskatchewan RCMP want to thank patrons for a relatively smooth and pleasant experience.