REGINA -- There are five new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Thursday.

There are two new cases in Saskatoon, one in the central west, one in Regina and one in the south central region.

There have been a total of 1,835 cases in the province to date. There are 130 cases active in Saskatchewan.

There were eight new recoveries on Thursday, for a total of 1,681.

Eight people are currently in hospital.

REGIONALLY

440 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 18 south east)

363 cases are from the Saskatoon area

358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)

271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)

237 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 62 central east)

166 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA conducted 1,578 tests on Wednesday.

REGINA SUPERSTORE, CONSTRUCTION SITE EXPOSED

People who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two locations in Regina last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said the person was likely infectious between Sept. 14-18. The following locations and dates were affected: