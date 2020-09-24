Advertisement
5 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 130 active
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
REGINA -- There are five new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Thursday.
There are two new cases in Saskatoon, one in the central west, one in Regina and one in the south central region.
There have been a total of 1,835 cases in the province to date. There are 130 cases active in Saskatchewan.
There were eight new recoveries on Thursday, for a total of 1,681.
Eight people are currently in hospital.
REGIONALLY
- 440 cases are from the south area (222 south west, 200 south central, 18 south east)
- 363 cases are from the Saskatoon area
- 358 cases are from the far north area (349 far north west, 0 far north central, 9 far north east)
- 271 cases are from the north area (131 north west, 73 north central, 67 north east)
- 237 cases are from the central area (175 central west, 62 central east)
- 166 cases are from the Regina area
The SHA conducted 1,578 tests on Wednesday.
REGINA SUPERSTORE, CONSTRUCTION SITE EXPOSED
People who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two locations in Regina last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The SHA said the person was likely infectious between Sept. 14-18. The following locations and dates were affected:
- Meridian Hotel Construction Site – 3800 Harbour Landing Drive – Sept. 14-18: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (each day)
- Superstore – Rochdale Blvd – Sept. 18: 4 - 4:45 p.m.