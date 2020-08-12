Advertisement
5 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 20 more recoveries
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Four of the new cases are in Regina, and one is in the north central part of the province.
Of the provinces total 1,484 cases to date, 150 are currently active.
Ten people are in hospital including five in the ICU.
The province recorded 20 new recoveries.
REGIONALLY
- 352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)
- 337 cases are from the south area (160 south west, 166 south central, 11 south east)
- 233 cases are from the north area (101 north west, 67 north central, 65 north east)
- 242 cases are from the Saskatoon area
- 190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east)
- 129 cases are from the Regina area
On Tuesday, Saskatchewan health performed 1,032 tests.
REGINA SCHOOL DIVISIONS MANDATE MASK USE
The Regina Public and Catholic schools divisions have announced intentions to make mask use mandatory for students in Grade 4 to 12.
The school divisions both recommend students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 wear masks while at school, but will not be mandating their use.
On Tuesday, the province said it would be up to the discretion of school divisions to decide whether to mandate mask usage.
Education Minister Gordon Wyant defended the province’s new back-to-school guidance measures after facing critics who say the plan falls short.