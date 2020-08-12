REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Four of the new cases are in Regina, and one is in the north central part of the province.

Of the provinces total 1,484 cases to date, 150 are currently active.

Ten people are in hospital including five in the ICU.

The province recorded 20 new recoveries.

REGIONALLY

352 cases are from the far north area (346 far north west, 0 far north central, 6 far north east)

337 cases are from the south area (160 south west, 166 south central, 11 south east)

233 cases are from the north area (101 north west, 67 north central, 65 north east)

242 cases are from the Saskatoon area

190 cases are from the central area (160 central west, 30 central east)

129 cases are from the Regina area

COVID-19 Case Locations

Infogram

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan health performed 1,032 tests.

REGINA SCHOOL DIVISIONS MANDATE MASK USE

The Regina Public and Catholic schools divisions have announced intentions to make mask use mandatory for students in Grade 4 to 12.

The school divisions both recommend students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 wear masks while at school, but will not be mandating their use.

On Tuesday, the province said it would be up to the discretion of school divisions to decide whether to mandate mask usage.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant defended the province’s new back-to-school guidance measures after facing critics who say the plan falls short.