50th edition of rivalry between Melville and Yorkton SJHL teams kicks off Friday
If rivalries could talk, countless stories would be told of the battles between the Melville Millionaires and the Yorkton Terriers.
The Battle of Highway 10 is back in action Friday, officially kicking off the 50th season of the two clubs locking horns in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) in Melville.
For some who have seen the ins and outs of the rivalry for seven years, Head Coach and General Manager of the Terriers, Mat Hehr said he was given very direct instructions when he started as an assistant coach with the club.
“I put my bags down and first thing I was told is, 'You hate Melville now.' So, welcome to Yorkton. Since then the rivalry's been awesome,” he said Friday, with a laugh.
Hehr’s had a lot to smile about early on this season, with his team atop the Viterra Divison standings at 4-1. However, an 11 day break leading up to Friday’s puck drop has the Terriers in an interesting position. They have as many as five games in hand on one team in the division, and only lead by one point — despite only losing the single game.
The Millionaires on the other hand are 3-3-1, good for third. The team hovering at 500 can leapfrog the Terriers Friday in the standings with a win.
Instead of a balanced scoring output mixed with solid goaltending like the Terriers, the Millionaires have some firepower up front with third-year Noah Wills leading the charge with eight assists and 13 points, good for third in the league.
But, that isn’t the most ideal, according to the team.
“We do like our firepower,” said Millionaires Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Rooney.
“We want to have depth throughout our offence. As much as firepower as we’ve had, we’ve struggled the last couple nights to score goals … Right now, it’s a little bit challenging.”
With this rivalry stretching back decades over decades over decades, stories from coaches, players and one person who has seen both sides popped up in advance of the weekend home-and-home.
Payton Kostyshyn, Melville born and raised defenceman, said watching the heated games growing up pushed him to want to be a part of not only the Millionaires, but the rivalry itself.
“I remember as a kid, at school you always see the Melville Millionaires come through. It was always somebody you looked up to and somebody you want to be when you’re older. That really pushed me,” he said.
One of Kostyshyn’s most vivid memories came in 2014, when the Terriers beat the Millionaires in the SJHL finals on their way to the RBC Cup Championship.
“That was pretty crazy … it was a really good rivalry. It was lots of fun to go see those games, those barns were always packed,” he said.
When asked about his hatred for the team to the east, Kostyshyn didn’t hold back.
“On a scale of one to 10, I’d have to say 10. It’s been like that my whole life, growing up in Melville — stickin’ with it,” he said.
Rooney described it as “big brother versus little brother,” “big city versus little city,” and has spent some time in the community personally. The Yellow Grass, Sask. product said he dislikes the team on the ice.
“I’ve lived in Yorkton. Been there a couple years way back when and I get along with (Hehr). I just assumed the city of Yorkton loved me,” said Rooney.
Now on the Melville side, Rooney said he doesn’t lose too much sleep if people don’t like Melville.
“I could care less if we’re liked or not. I have a dog, I don’t need friends, so I’m good,” he said.
Canora’s Zach Rakochy spent parts of three seasons with the Millionaires, but now is an assistant coach, as well as the goalie coach for the Terriers.
“Being a part of and growing up watching the Highway 10 rivalry is always great. Lots of intense games and packed barns,” he said.
His welcome to the rivalry moment came in the first preseason game of his Millionaires career.
“I was in the old Melville Stadium. There was a line brawl, and then the backup goalie was almost fighting one of our players — reaching around me to try and fight him … It was a ‘holy,’ kind of thing. (I thought) ‘this is pretty legit.’”
Clay Sleeva is a second-year Terrier, also from Canora. He said it’s a big weekend, whenever Melville’s in town.
“It’s a war,” he said.
“Even playing back in my hometown, it was always a tough matchup with Melville … even when they came into our barn (in minor hockey), it was always rowdy with them.”
For his welcome to this rivalry moment, he didn’t have a specific event, rather more of a different type of hockey.
“I’ve never seen so much hitting in my life. It’ll be a good test for some of the rookies that have never played them before,” said Sleeva.
The next chapter of this storied rivalry continues Friday in Melville, with the second on the back-to-back scheduled for Saturday at the Westland Insurance Arena. The puck drops for both games at 7:30 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto Blue Jays fall 4-0 to Seattle Mariners in opening game of wild-card series
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Luis Castillo threw 7 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series on Friday.
BREAKING | Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv
A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Canadian travellers heading to Uganda urged to take precautions
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is warning Canadian travellers entering Uganda to take extra precautions before flying due to an Ebola outbreak that was declared in the nation last month.
Did vaccines make a difference? Study looks at rates of severe illness from COVID-19
A study of 1.6 million U.S. patients has found that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters lead to low rates of severe illness and death.
Murder charges to be filed in fatal Las Vegas stabbings involving large kitchen knife
A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region's top prosecutor said Friday.
Canada helps buy Juno Beach land in France to stop proposed condo development
The battle to save a part of Juno Beach in France from development is over after the Canadian government announced it would pitch in to buy the land and prevent the construction of a condo on the historic battlefield.
623-sq.-ft. condo should be worth $800K because it has 4 parking spaces, owner argues in BC Assessment appeal
A Vancouver resident has lost his bid to get the assessed value of his condo increased because of the number of parking spaces associated with it.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions
Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.
Saskatoon
-
'The doctors are overrun. The staff are frazzled': Sask. medical clinic closes walk-in services
Legends medical clinic in Warman is closing their walk-in clinic due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Missing Saskatoon cat ‘Walter White’ returned to owner after over three years
A Saskatoon woman was reunited with her missing cat after over three years apart, the SPCA says in a Facebook post.
-
Sask. RCMP identify body found in Big River First Nation
The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after the body of a man was found on a trail in the Big River First Nation on Wednesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Catalytic converter theft plummeting in Manitoba due to new programs
The provincial government says an engraving program for catalytic converters will now help reduce theft rates for the in-demand car parts in Manitoba.
-
Woman killed in Winnipeg crash to be honoured at MacEwan University hockey game
A 24-year-old Winnipeg woman who was killed earlier this year in a crash involving an alleged drunk driver will be honoured at Friday’s home opener for the MacEwan University women’s hockey team in Edmonton.
-
Manitoba sending workers to help with cleanup post-Fiona
The Manitoba government is lending emergency personnel and equipment to Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) to help with post-hurricane relief efforts.
Calgary
-
Critics concerned Danielle Smith could alienate Albertans, Ottawa
While Danielle Smith easily won the leadership of the United Conservative Party Thursday night, critics claim the victory is not an endorsement from the province.
-
Husky Oil charged in connection with 2020 pipeline leak
The Alberta Energy Regulator has laid charges against Husky Oil for a spill that released 900,000 litres of contaminated water into the environment two years ago.
-
Smith's slim margin of victory suggests a challenge for the Alberta election
While Danielle Smith, the new leader of the Alberta UCP, did come away with a victory on Thursday night, it didn't happen until the final ballot was tallied.
Edmonton
-
Warmest Thanksgiving weekend in how long?
In the past quarter-century, Edmonton's never had a Thanksgiving long weekend with all three days in the 20s. But, that will very likely change over the next few days.
-
'Chaos, costs, conflict': Notley says UCP leader out of touch with Alberta concerns
Alberta's Opposition leader says the province is due for more chaos, costs and conflict after Danielle Smith's victory last night in the United Conservative Party leadership race.
-
'It looked like he wiped a tear away': Edmonton veteran celebrates 100 years
One of the original members of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 435 Squadron recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fall 4-0 to Seattle Mariners in opening game of wild-card series
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Luis Castillo threw 7 1/3 shutout innings as the Seattle Mariners blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series on Friday.
-
Ontario education union takes step toward strike
A union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers -- such as custodians, librarians and early childhood educators -- says it has requested what's known as a “no board” report, which could put them in a legal strike position in less than three weeks.
-
Former CP24 on air personality files human rights complaint against Bell Media
A long-time Toronto media personality is filing a human rights complaint against Bell Media, alleging racism, sexism and discrimination within the workplace.
Ottawa
-
'I'm desperate for staff': CHEO works to keep PICU open to 'life and limb' patients amid unprecedented pressures
CHEO is giving the public an unprecedented look at how it is managing high patient volumes and staffing challenges this fall to keep its pediatric intensive care unit open to "life and limb" patients.
-
Thousands travelling home this weekend for Thanksgiving
Thousands of people packed the VIA Rail station, the airport and roads on Friday for the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Ottawa breast cancer survivor without a family doctor
For one cancer survivor in Dunrobin, losing her primary physician has been a nightmare. Cheryl Hammond is without a doctor for the first time in her life as she navigates life after cancer.
Vancouver
-
Police release video of bear-spray robbery in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police have released surveillance video showing the robbery involving bear spray that occurred in a downtown boutique last week.
-
'Making art more accessible': Art vending machine at Vancouver mall gives local artists a boost
A creative new vending machine has popped up in downtown Vancouver, but it's more of a miniature art gallery than a place to find snacks.
-
North Shore Rescue approved for night hoist rescues, in life or death situations
Volunteers with North Shore Rescue can now perform helicopter rescues in the dark, if someone’s life depends on it.
Montreal
-
Police say 1 man injured in shooting at Quebec resort
At least one person was shot and suffered 'significant injuries' Friday afternoon at an upscale resort complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.
-
PQ pleading with Quebec Liberals for 'humility' as it seeks official party status
The Parti Quebecois is appealing to other political parties to grant them official party status, something that would give them more money and more visibility in the national assembly.
-
Police say 31 people arrested for threats against Quebec politicians
Quebec provincial police say 31 one people have been arrested during the election campaign in connection with threats against candidates.
Vancouver Island
-
Escaped African serval found 'sitting in the sun' on Vancouver Island
One of two African servals that was still at large on Vancouver Island on Friday has been located, according to its owner. "She got up and literally trotted into the crate," said the cat's owner. "I shut the door and melted in a blubbery pool of tears."
-
IIO investigating after driver rolls truck while fleeing police in Comox Valley, RCMP say
The office that investigates incidents involving police officers in B.C. has been called to the Comox Valley after efforts to arrest a man Wednesday ended with him in hospital.
-
Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns
The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.
Atlantic
-
Close to 12,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power two weeks after Fiona
Close to 12,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
'There'll be no turkey': Sombre Thanksgiving for Atlantic Canadians hit hard by Fiona
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been dampened for thousands in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia who are still without power -- almost two weeks since Fiona hit on Sept. 24.
-
Feds to allow international students to work more to help Canada’s labour shortage
The pilot study, which will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 31, 2023, will allow international students in Canada, who have off-campus work authorization on their study permit, to work an unrestricted number of hours while in school.
Northern Ontario
-
Advance voting set to begin across northern Ontario
Residents in northeastern Ontario will have several options to cast their ballot ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election.
-
‘Everyone in the community knows that we care’: North Bay high schools collect over 15,000 lbs of food for city’s food bank
In the spirit of giving and thanksgiving, three North Bay high schools have come together to go door-to-door to collect food donations for the city's food bank.
-
Roads, red tape and a new arena top of mind at chat with Sudbury's mayoral candidates
Red tape, roads, growth and whether to build a new arena were the hot topics Thursday evening as the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted a fireside chat with select mayoral candidates.
Kitchener
-
'It’s a needle in a haystack’: Parents of missing Kitchener woman join search efforts in B.C.
The parents of Jaqueline McDermott have flown out to B.C. to join in the search for their missing 22-year-old daughter from Kitchener.
-
Waterloo Region Food Bank looking for donations amid high need for meals over Thanksgiving weekend
It's a time to give thanks and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region it’s also a chance to give back to those who are struggling with food insecurity.
-
Cambridge and Wilmot discuss advance and day-of voting plans for municipal election
Local governments within the Waterloo Region are getting ready for the upcoming municipal election, taking place on Oct. 24, but, each municipality is using its own method when it comes to voting.