53 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.; 'network issue' results in incomplete testing data

REGINA -

Saskatchewan confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday – a case total impacted by a government data issue.

The province said a network issue resulted in an incomplete COVID-19 test data download into the province’s database for Nov. 13. The missed data will be included in the Nov. 14 report.

The accounted for new cases are located in the Far North West (three), North Central (three), Saskatoon (two), Central West (one), Central East (14), Regina (16), South West (one), South Central (two) and South East (seven) zones. An additional four cases are pending residence information.

Of the new cases, 39, or 73.6 per cent, are unvaccinated, while 14 are fully vaccinated.

Two more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 893 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

There are 1,324 cases considered active as of Saturday, following 170 more cases deemed recovered.

Saskatchewan has 168 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 48 patients in intensive care. Additionally, 12 residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs. One patient was repatriated since Friday’s update.

Of those hospitalized cases, 108, or 64.3 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 117, or 9.7 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,698,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 817,518 residents are fully vaccinated.