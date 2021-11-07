6 new COVID-19-related deaths in Sask., 157 new cases reported

REGINA -

Saskatchewan has reported six new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, with 157 more cases.

A total of 872 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (15), North Central (31), North East (four), Saskatoon (32), Central West (one), Central East (16), Regina (29), South West (four), South Central (one) and South East (20) zones and three new cases have pending residence details.

There are 191 patients are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care. Of those patients, 129, or 67.5 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

Eighteen additional Saskatchewan residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

There are 1,665 cases currently considered active in the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 153, or 12.7 per 100,000 residents.

Health care workers have administered 1,686,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, up 2,820 from Saturday. There are 809,429 fully vaccinated residents.