REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 18 more recoveries from the virus.

In a release, the province said six new cases are in Regina and one is in the central east region.

A total of 138 cases are currently considered active.

Eight people are currently in hospital in inpatient care related to the virus, including six in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the south west region.

REGIONALLY:

Two active cases from the far north area (one far north west, one far north east)

Five active cases from the north area (zero north west, four north central, one north east)

68 active cases from the Saskatoon area

30 active cases from the Regina area

26 active cases from the central area (eight central west, five central east)

Seven active cases from the south area (three south west, four south central, five south east)

A total of 1,447 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the province on Monday.

OUTBREAKS DECLARED AT YORKTON GYM, HIGH SCHOOL, HEALTH CENTRE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, Yorkton Regional High School and Pumphouse Athletic Club.

The SHA said in a news release on Monday that 17 cases have been identified in the community, including three health care workers in the health centre.

It said all health care workers who have been identified as close contacts with the confirmed cases are being tested and the contact investigation continues.