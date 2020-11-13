REGINA -- There are 81 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Friday.

There are 1,427 active cases in the province. There are also 108 new recoveries in Saskatchewan.

SASK. EXTENDS MASK MANDATE, ALCOHOL CURFEW, SCHOOLS MOVE TO LEVEL 3

Saskatchewan has extended the mask mandate to include Saskatchewan communities with a population of more than 5000 — and smaller neighbouring communities — as part of a list of new COVID-19 restrictions.

The province has also put a curfew on alcohol sales at 10 p.m. which will last for the next 28 days. It's also recommended that all schools move to level three of the back to school plan.

The province has also updated the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan with changes for fitness facilities and hookah services.

These changes are effective Monday, Nov. 16, for 28 days.

INCREASED EXPOSURE IN INDIAN HEAD

On Thursday, the SHA warned of increased exposure to COVID-19 in Indian Head.

The province wants residents of that community to take extra care to follow public health regulations to decrease the spread of the virus.

Visits are only permitted for compassionate reasons to SHA facilities in the area. This includes the Indian Head Union Hospital, Golden Prairie Nursing Home, Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Center and Montmartre Health Center.