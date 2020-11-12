REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province to 1,459 active cases.

In a news release the province said it is currently considering "additional public health measures" which Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

There are currently 49 people in hospital in Saskatchewan. There are 36 people receiving inpatient care. Thirteen people are in the ICU including one in the northwest, two in the north central zone, seven in Saskatoon, two in the central east and one in Regina.

There were 15 new recoveries on Thursday. To date 2,949 people have recovered.

There are five new cases in the far northwest, eight new cases in the far north central zone, six new cases in the far northeast, seven in the northwest, eight in the north central zone, 24 in Saskatoon, seven in the central east zone, 25 in Regina, four in the southwest, five in the south central zone and seven in the southeast.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS IN REGINA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN SASK.

The Saskatchewan government has reported a number of outbreaks across the province.

In non-household settings, an outbreak occurs when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

Some of the recent outbreaks include a long-term care home in Yorkton, a long-term care home in Indian Head, a number of schools and the University of Regina gym.

The outbreaks will remain listed until the chief medical health officer declares they are over.

Here are the current active outbreaks as of Nov. 12:

REGINA

U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, November 11.

SaskEnergy workplace, November 9.

Hookah Lounge, Nov. 7.

Gladys McDonald School November 6.

Huda School November 6.

MacNeill Elementary School November 6.

Ranch Ehrlo group home, November 6.

YORKTON

Yorkton and District Nursing Home, November 11.

Sign Early Learning Centre, November 2.

Click here for more information about outbreaks in southern Saskatchewan.

REGIONALLY:

1,232 cases are from the Saskatoon area

920 cases are from the north area (302 north west, 446 north central, 172 north east)

667 cases are from the Regina area

593 cases are from the south area (247 south west, 248 south central, 98 south east)

554 cases are from the far north area (452 far north west, 17 far north central, 85 far north east)

455 cases are from the central area (203 central west, 252 central east)

16 cases have pending residence information

SASK. COVID-19 CASES FOLLOWING SAME TREND AS MANITOBA

With the province experiencing a sharp increase in cases, Saskatchewan looks to be trending in the same direction as its eastern neighbour, according to an epidemiology professor.

"There are things that can be done to try and get this under control if we move faster on it," Dr. Cory Neudorf, an epidemiology and public health professor with the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine, told CTV News.

Dr. Neudorf said Saskatchewan is following a similar trend to Manitoba, where the provincial government imposed a province-wide lockdown starting on Thursday.

"We’re moving in that same general direction, it just seems like we’re a few weeks behind," he said.

Two weeks ago, Manitoba's seven-day average for new cases was 160. Saskatchewan sits at 131 after announcing 112 new cases on Wednesday.

ATTENDEES OF HALLOWEEN PARTY NEAR WEYBURN ASKED TO ISOLATE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending that anyone who attended a Halloween party near Weyburn self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure.

The recommendation applies to anyone who attended the party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The SHA first alerted the public to this exposure on Monday. Guests were initially asked just to self-monitor, but the SHA upgraded its recommendation on Tuesday evening.