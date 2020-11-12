REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has reported a number of outbreaks across the province.

In non-household settings, an outbreak occurs when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.

Some of the recent outbreaks include a long-term care home in Yorkton, a long-term care home in Indian Head, a number of schools and the University of Regina gym.

The outbreaks will remain listed until the chief medical health officer declares they are over.

Here are the current active outbreaks as of Nov. 12:

REGINA

U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, November 11.

SaskEnergy workplace, November 9.

Hookah Lounge, Nov. 7.

Gladys McDonald School November 6.

Huda School November 6.

MacNeill Elementary School November 6.

Ranch Ehrlo group home, November 6.

Thom Collegiate, November 3.

Madni Islamic Centre November 1.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha School, October 28.

Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, October 23.

Kitchener Community School, October 23.

RCMP - F Division, October 22.

École Harbour Landing Elementary School, October 13.

LUMSDEN

Communal living setting, September 18.

YORKTON

Yorkton and District Nursing Home, November 11.

Sign Early Learning Centre, November 2.

Yorkton Burger King, October 28.

Yorkton Boys & Girls Club, October 25.

Yorkton Pumphouse Athletic Club, September 27.

ESTERHAZY

The Mosaic Company - Esterhazy K2, October 24.

GERALD

Bridgeview Manufacturing, October 20.

INDIAN HEAD

Indian Head Bakery, November 9.

Golden Prairie Home, November 7.

MOOSE JAW

Guac Mexi Grill, October 23.

SWIFT CURRENT

Houston Pizza, November 8.

These listings were retrieved from the government's website.

Click here for a list of COVID-19 cases in Regina schools.