

CTV Regina





A historic 90-year-old home on Albert Street was granted heritage status by Regina City Council on Monday night.

Only one councillor voted against the designation for the Cook Residence, located at the intersection of Albert Street and Hill Avenue.

The homeowners wanted to tear the home down, citing the high cost of renovations to restore the home.

Seven delegations spoke at the council meeting about the designation.

The home was built in 1929.