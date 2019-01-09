

It all started when the owners of the home at 3160 Albert St., Carmen Lien and Adriana Gourgaris, indicated a plan to demolish the building.

The City of Regina temporarily denied the demolition permit in order for council to decide if the building known as the Cook Residence should be designated as a municipal heritage property.

As a heritage property, the site would then be protected from demolition.

The Cook Residence was constructed in 1929 and was one of the original properties listed on the heritage holding bylaw when it was adopted by council in 1989.

Administration is recommending to council to have the property designated as a municipal heritage property.

The city says it has substantial heritage value, and is an exceptional example of the tudor revival architectural style and is considered to be a notable contribution to Regina’s Lakeview Neighbourhood.

The planning commission is meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the home.

If approved, it was become a heritage building by March.

