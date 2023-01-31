'A bit of a wild card': Team Muyres ready to make Tankard debut in Estevan

Team Muyres practising at the Highland Curling Club on Jan. 31, 2023. (Brit Dort/CTV News) Team Muyres practising at the Highland Curling Club on Jan. 31, 2023. (Brit Dort/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener