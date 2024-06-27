REGINA
Regina

    • Death in Canora deemed non-suspicious, RCMP say

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A death in the community of Canora, Sask. has been deemed non-suspicious in nature following an investigation.

    Saskatchewan RCMP updated the situation in a news release just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

    An investigation by RCMP Major Crimes and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has deemed that the incident was a “sudden death.”

    “No further updates or information can be provided,” the release read.

    Officers with Canora RCMP responded to a home in the community at around 2 a.m. on June 26.

    Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from undisclosed injuries. He was later declared dead at the scene by EMS.

    Canora, Sask. is located about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    2024 NBA Draft: Lakers select Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in second round

    Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year's draft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News