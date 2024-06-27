Death in Canora deemed non-suspicious, RCMP say

A death in the community of Canora, Sask. has been deemed non-suspicious in nature following an investigation.

Saskatchewan RCMP updated the situation in a news release just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

An investigation by RCMP Major Crimes and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has deemed that the incident was a “sudden death.”

“No further updates or information can be provided,” the release read.

Officers with Canora RCMP responded to a home in the community at around 2 a.m. on June 26.

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from undisclosed injuries. He was later declared dead at the scene by EMS.

Canora, Sask. is located about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina.