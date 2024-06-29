Trial for former teacher charged with sexual exploitation adjourned until October

The trial for a former Regina high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female student has been adjourned until October.

Jeffrey Dumba was back on the stand on Friday. During the second day of the prosecution’s cross-examination, the 52-year-old stuck to his story of innocence.

Dumba is facing five charges of sexual exploitation from incidents dating back to the summer of 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Dumba told the court he had been active on social media during the summer of 2021, primarily on the app Snapchat.

He said he represented himself on the app younger than he was so students will not be able to find him on social media.

It was the female student who added him on the app, according to Dumba.

In his testimony, he said the pair mostly exchanged messages on Snapchat with communication eventually moving to iPhone messages.

He said he believed he was exchanging messages and nude pictures with a woman in her 20’s.

Dumba explained he regretted not telling the police he was told by the victim she was 20.

When he received an unfiltered picture of the female, he said that’s when he knew she was not in her 20’s.

He told the court that during the summer of 2021, he had been using substances and consuming alcohol.

After he confirmed the victim’s identity, no further sexual conversations happened and he deleted all of their messages, he explained.

Following the cross-examination, the defence brought forward another witness to testify, a forensic examiner.

The trial was adjourned to Oct. 28 for closing arguments.