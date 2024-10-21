Sentencing resumes for Sask. man who abducted daughter to prevent COVID-19 vaccination
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Michael Gordon Jackson, 55, was found guilty of contravention or a custody order by a jury following two weeks of court proceedings in April.
The Crown asked for a two-year prison sentence credited with time served on remand, plus three years of probation and 200 hours of community service.
Jackson, who represented himself throughout the proceedings, initially delayed announcing his sentence submission in August after saying he never received the Crown’s nor his Amicus’ submission briefs until arriving at court the morning of.
He spent 541 days at the Regina Correctional Centre under remand before being granted bail in February 2023 with multiple conditions in place.
Jackson began his defence submissions with allegations of mistreatment while being held on remand.
He then testified under oath that during his time behind bars he was “singled out” saying other inmates meddled with his food and that his cell was trashed by guards during searches.
“I lost over 60 pounds because I was not eating,” Jackson said in court.
In August, Jackson told the court that his deserved punishment has “been far exceeded already” after describing how he was treated in jail and has not been allowed to see his daughter for more than two and a half years.
Jackson is expected to be cross-examined today, which was originally supposed to be the day his sentence was handed down.
-With files from Donovan Maess.
-
-
