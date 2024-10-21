Regina trampoline company trying to bounce their way to a world record

A Regina-based manufacturing company is hoping to break the world record for the longest trampoline, and they're already well on their way.

Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment has already created a 100-foot-long “proof of concept” trampoline, with the hopes of dethroning Russia's 170-foot-long trampoline as the world's longest.

"We thought, you know what? We can do that,” Luke Shaheen, managing partner with Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment, told CTV News.

“So, we built a proof of concept. We've got a 100-foot trampoline outside that our team custom made, and we're trying to find a partner so we can smash that record and bring the world record – 200-foot trampoline in Saskatchewan."

The next step for the Crazy Ape team is to find a partnering organization with the space and need for such an ambitious project.

"We've put together a pitch video and to figure out how someone can leverage this trampoline, we're able to build it and we're trying to find a partner that can just leverage it to actually use it," Shaheen said.

Andrew Sawatsky, manager of special projects for Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment explained that the process of creating this 100-foot-long proof of concept began with making modifications to the company's standard backyard model.

"A lot of different challenges come up in that process because you have to stretch the frame and the way that the legs fit into the frame, and the way that the springs connect and all of that steel and all that stuff,” Sawatsky said.

“So, there were a lot of different modifications. We kept making the trampoline longer and longer and longer for it to still perform well, still bouncing, and still be sturdy.”

The current record holding trampoline in Russia is built into the ground, meaning it must stay in one spot. Whereas this model can be taken down and set back up as needed.

"As long as you got 100 feet of space, you can set this thing up,” Sawatsky added.

“It's a high-performance trampoline. So, we've put special springs on it. The design that we've done on the actual jump surface itself, is a little bit different from a traditional trampoline jump surface. It gives us this ability to whoever we partner with to fully customize it."

The trampoline isn't just for show. In fact, those who built it say that the increased size doesn't make it any less functional than any other professional trampoline.

"This is going to be a 200-foot trampoline, but it also performs like a professional trampoline,” Shaheen said.

“This isn't like your big box store trampoline that's somewhat bouncy. This thing's a powerhouse, and it's designed just to be leveraged and have fun."