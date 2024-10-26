Regina youth clean WW1 veteran headstones ahead of Remembrance Day

A group of Regina youth gathered to give back to veterans of the First World War.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, around 50 children between the ages of 11 to 18, from all across Saskatchewan cleaned the headstones of veterans at the Regina Cemetery’s Field of Honour.

The act of service is a way for the group to show gratitude and to remember those who served.

“I think it is kind of an important thing because kind of remembering that what they did wasn't just for nothing, and that, it really mattered why they did this and that. It's not just something in the past. It's something that could happen again,” explained Teyla Nalder, one of the youths involved.

“We should try and keep it safe.”

The group was given scrub brushes with rags and soapy water to clean the headstones. Some even raked leaves in the cemetery.

The cleaning of the headstones began after three 14-year-olds wanted to give back and show their appreciation to the veterans.

The idea came from justserve.org. A free online resource to find volunteers in the community.

"If there is something that you can do, you can try to understand there’s always a way that you can help out in your community," Nalder added.