Regina police searching for suspect in weekend assault in North Central

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo.
    Regina police are asking the public for help as it searches for a suspect involved in an assault in the North Central area on Sunday.

    At around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street for a report of an assault in progress.

    Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the victim, an adult man, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

    He was taken to hospital by paramedics.

    The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Police said the suspect headed south and east down 4th Avenue.

    Regina police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the service or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

