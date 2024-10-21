Saskatchewan contractor fined $125,000 for workplace injury

A construction firm has pled guilty in the case of a serious workplace injury in 2023 near Moose Jaw.

The company, Bakke Contracting Ltd. pled guilty in Moose Jaw provincial court to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

Bakke was fined for contravening clause 3-1 (a) which outlines an employer failing to maintain working environments that ensure the health and safety of its workers.

The court imposed a fine of $89,285.71 with a surcharge of $35,714.29 for a total amount of $125,000.

Four other charges were withdrawn.

The charges were in relation to an incident on Feb. 20, 2023 near Brownlee, Sask. which saw a worker seriously injured when they fell from an elevated platform.

Bakke Contracting Ltd. is based out of Mortlach, Sask. which is located about 40 kilometres west of Moose Jaw.