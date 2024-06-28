Tornado watches issued for much of southeast Sask., including Regina

Tornado watches have been issued for much of southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the watches, which will be in place until early Friday evening.

Areas under the watch include Regina, Moose Jaw, the R.M. of Hillsborough, the R.M. of Baildon, the R.M. of Abernethy, the R.M of Antler, the R.M. of Mount Pleasant, and the R.M. of Argyle.

According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and “possibly brief, weak tornadoes.”

If threatening weather approaches, people are asked to take cover immediately.

If the watches are upgraded to warnings, ECCC advises people to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, leave mobile homes, vehicles, and move to a strong building if possible.

For the latest ECCC watches and warnings, check their website.