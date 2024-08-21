'A devastating effect': Sask. premier calls for federal intervention amid fears of rail lockout
Premier Scott Moe has called on the federal government to intervene in the ongoing labour dispute involving Canada’s two largest railways.
In a post to X, Moe said he spoke to federal labour minister Steve MacKinnon Wednesday – warning that a rail stoppage would have a “devastating effect” on the economy, jobs and consumers.
"I know he is hearing the same message from many other Canadians," he said in the message.
Approximately 9,300 employees from both Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) are set to be locked out at 12:01 a.m. Thursday if a deal is not reached before then.
Both railways have been bargaining on and off for months over a pair of collective agreements in addition to a third deal for CPKC rail traffic controllers.
Numerous organizations, from agriculture to mining, voiced their concerns over the effect a rail stoppage of any length would do to their respective industries.
Many have called for the federal government to become involved – a course of action Moe is now publically calling for.
"The federal government has tools it can use to end this dispute and ensure there are minimal disruptions of rail service," Moe’s message said.
"Saskatchewan is in full support of the federal gov’t using any tools necessary, including binding arbitration."
