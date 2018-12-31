

CTV Regina





The family of Promise “Max” Chukwudum has issued a statement thanking the community for its support over the past few weeks.

Chukwudum, an international student from Nigeria at the University of Regina, was reported missing on Nov. 17. After weeks of searching, his body was found in north Regina on Dec. 21. Police confirmed he had been found dead on Dec. 27.

In the statement, his family thanked the university and Regina police for their efforts in finding Chukwudum.

“Moving forward we ask for ongoing privacy during this painful period for our family. Promise was a friend, a brother and a son. Our family needs to time to absorb this shock and privacy which allows us to make necessary plans as we support one another,” the statement said in part. “We do not anticipate doing further interviews or speaking directly to the media so we want to reiterate our profound sincerest appreciation for the reporters that covered this story and to the reporters and producers that also reached out express their condolences.”

"This is not the outcome we had expected but the support we experienced helped sustain us. Each week we called for an event, volunteers and supporters would come out to offer their assistance. These gestures helped us continue on. Thank you all once again."

There will be a private service for Chukwudum in January.