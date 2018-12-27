

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





After a lengthy search process, police have confirmed that the body of Promise ‘Max’ Chukwudum has been found.

Police confirmed that Chukwudum’s body was located in the 5000 block of Sherwood Dr. on the evening of December 21.

The 19-year-old international Student from Nigeria had last been seen on the morning of November 17, in the Marshall Crescent area.

Chukwudum’s family and police have spent the past month searching most of the Regina area looking for any trace of him. When he went missing, police believed that he could have left a home on Marshall Crescent on foot, and could have been looking for shelter from the below minus 20 degree temperatures.

Police say they waited to make this information public until Thursday to allow time to notify his family. The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are conducting a death investigation to better understand the circumstances of his death, that they say could take months to complete.

Police say there are still parts of the investigation to complete, but at this point they do not think Chukwudum's death is suspicious.