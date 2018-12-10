

CTV Regina





Regina police have expanded the search for 19-year-old Promise (Max) Chukwudum to the air.

Chukwudum hasn’t been seen since Saturday, November 17. Police and Search and Rescue Regina have been searching neighbourhoods and yards from north Regina to south Regina since his disappearance, but have yet to find any sign of him.

Chukwudum is at international student at the University of Regina. He is originally from Nigeria, and may have limited familiarity with the city. Police say he left a residence in north Regina on foot, and may have been attempting to walk home to south Regina. Temperatures on the night of November 17 dropped to the mid-minus 20s, and investigators believe Chukwudum may have sought shelter in a building or structure, or gotten a ride from someone.

Chukwudum was last seen in the area of Marshall Crescent in Regina wearing a dark coloured hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweatpants, and a dark-coloured toque. He is described as 5’11” tall, 240 pounds, medium build with dark skin and short brown hair.

The expanded aerial search will be conducted in addition to the ongoing ground searches.

Police are asking residents to search their yards and outbuildings before any more snow falls and hampers search efforts.

Anyone with information about Chukwudum is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.