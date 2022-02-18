‘A month of transition’: Teachers, students brace for mask-free classrooms

The first day back to school from February break is also the last day for all public health orders, which means masks will soon be optional inside the classroom.

Parent Scott McNally said he’s not worried about sending his kids back to class on Feb. 28, but adds they will be wearing masks even when the restrictions are removed.

“Both of my kids have a rare genetic condition, so it is safer for them to wear a mask,” he said, adding the choice is up to individuals. “It’s to each their own, whoever wants to keep safe.”

Candace Handziuk agrees that every parent and student has the choice. She says her kids are excited not to wear masks come March 1.

“They’re looking forward to it, to get life back to normal as it was,” she said.

Just like parents, teachers also have mixed feelings heading into a classroom without public health orders.

Patrick Maze, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation, said it’s a “bit of a concern” that some students and teachers will be traveling over the February break before coming back to a potentially mask-free environment.

“We know that there is no social distancing that occurs in schools, there never has been throughout the pandemic, so that’s a concern,” Maze said. “While some teachers will be looking forward to the reduction in restrictions because it has been incredibly onerous in our schools, we also know it’s going to put those who are immuno-compromised in a bit more vulnerable of a position.”

Maze encourages staff and students to continue wearing masks if they want. He’s also asking everyone to respect others’ decisions, adding sometimes people need to put the safety of the classroom ahead of the individual.

“We don’t bring peanut products into the schools anymore to keep everyone safe and so mask use and vaccinations keep everyone safe in the school community,” he said.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, says children who are at “high-risk” should continue to wear a mask in the classroom and community settings.

According to Shahab, the protection level was about 50 per cent when all students wore cloth masks in the classroom. He says individuals can increase that protection if they wear a “better, tightly fitted” mask.

The doctor said March is going to be a “month of transition” inside and outside the classroom, as people “ease into doing things that they haven’t done in a while.”

Shahab said officials are monitoring other jurisdictions, adding overall behaviours and general transmission in the population will determine any spike in classroom cases. While there could be sporadic outbreaks in northern or remote communities, Shahab doesn’t anticipate an overall spike in cases once restrictions are dropped.

Moving forward, Shahab said high vaccine uptake and rapid antigen tests will be the best tools for students and teachers.

As of Feb. 12, 55 per cent of five to 11-year-olds had received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. About 35 per cent of that age group is fully vaccinated.

“We have to remember that everything else still remains important. If you’re unwell stay at home from school or work,” Shahab said, adding families should test themselves before sending their kids back to school after the February break.

As for enjoying the long weekend, and moving through the pandemic, Shahab said individuals and families need to decide what works best for them.

“We’ve been through a lot as Canadians, as residents of Saskatchewan, and as families,” he said. “I think we all need to do what we feel comfortable with.”