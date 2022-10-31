'A really neat experience': Globe Theatre hosts first-ever murder mystery fundraiser

The Globe Theatre hosted its first-ever interactive murder mystery fundraiser over the weekend.

With costumes, food, music and mystery there was no shortage of Halloween spirit at the Globe Theater.

The murder mystery event took place at Hotel Saskatchewan on Oct, 29. The fundraiser was the first of its kind for many of the guests.

“We did a little bit of one, like a holiday party for our work ones but nothing like this,” said Meredith Schmidt, a guest at the fundraiser. “This was way more in-depth and with all the characters and acting … it was a really neat experience.”

"The Killer Party" included performances by students from the Globe Theatre’s school program.

The guests were determined to solve the crime by buying clues to get them one step closer.

“It’s difficult to find culture in Regina,” said Brad McNaughton, the guest at the fundraiser. “It’s nice to see, especially in the institutions as Global Theatre that struggled through the pandemic, it’s nice to be able to support something like that.”

The Hotel Saskatchewan, which was the “CP Rail hotel” in the 1920s, played into the theme.

“The Hotel Sask. is such an elevated experience I think, and it was the perfect kind of venue for this murder mystery theme that is like the 1920s,” said Kelsey Stewart, the director of fundraising and marketing at The Globe Theatre.

Stewart said they are expecting to move back into the renovated theatre space in early 2024.

All money raised from the murder mystery fundraiser will go towards continuing operations at the globe.