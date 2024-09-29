'A sense of identity': Architectural tour held for Regina Public Library's historic central branch
The Friends of the Regina Public Library (FRPL) sponsored an architectural tour on Sunday, for folks looking to learn more about the history of the library's historic central branch.
The RPL’s Central Branch was officially opened in 1909 in the form of three rooms on the second floor of City Hall.
After a few years of relocation and funding – the current location went through a demolition and reconstruction in 1962 in order to become what it is known as today. Architect Kiyoshi Izumi and his design firm Izumi Arnott and Sugiyama, created the concept for the structure.
Izumi is the earliest known Canadian architect of Japanese descent, according to the FRPL.
Additionally, the original stonework with the “Regina Public Library” sign from the original building was saved to be used in the new one.
Following this revamp, Regina's Globe Theatre held several shows for adults in Central Branch from the mid-to-late 1960's.
One of the guest speakers on the tour was Adele Weder, a freelance architecture critic and curator who was visiting Regina from Vancouver.
Weder spoke to the importance of keeping a building such as Central Branch intact for future generations to enjoy.
"It so aligns with the graduate work I've done and the books I've written, on mid-century modernism in Western Canada and the west coast and in Toronto,” she explained. “People start[ed] to tear it down in the 80’s because they said, ‘Oh, it's old, it's not special.’”
Plagued by issues due to its age, the decision of what comes next for the central branch has remained a contentious issue in the city.
In July, Regina's city council approved $119 million in funding for the Regina Public Library Central Library Renewal Project. The approval has allowed the design and planning phases of the project to go ahead.
It’s expected that the current building will either be demolished and rebuilt on the same site, or central branch will move to a new location altogether. However, the decision of when shovels hit the ground is expected to come after the municipal election, scheduled for Nov. 13.
The FRPL has long advocated to refurbish the current building – a sentiment echoed by many of those in attendance Sunday.
"You can't make that anymore because we're in 2024. you cannot, have the same terrazzo, beautiful terrazzo that's inside if you demolish and rebuild it. This building that's so beautifully proportioned, it tells a story of Regina, and it connects. If you see inside, if you look out the window, you see how beautiful it the window is formed,” Weder added.
"It frames the century old heritage building across the street. It's like they're having a conversation. And that's what good architecture does. It. It forms the identity of the city. It affirms civic pride and it gives Regina a sense of identity."
