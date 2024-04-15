'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Jackson, 53, who is representing himself in the trial is also the defence's first witness.
He began his testimony by admitting he was “nervous.”
“I fully believe through the evidence and testimony presented last week, the Crown has already proved my case,” Jackson said in his opening statement.
Jackson took the jury through the series of events starting well before November 2021, describing the divorce with his now ex-wife and the mother of their daughter as “bad.”
"When the marriage broke down, it wasn’t good,” he added. “Over the years, things got more complicated through the courts.”
According to the couple’s custody order in place at the time of the alleged events, the then seven-year-old girl’s mother had primary custody of the couple’s child.
The order states the mother had the final say regarding the daughter’s health and education but must consult the father before making a decision.
“When COVID-19 came out, I was confused,” Jackson told the court. “And as a father, I was concerned about [my daughter] getting COVID.”
Jackson testified he began doing research on the internet and on YouTube about COVID-19 and the vaccine.
“There was no way I was going to let them inject that stuff into my seven-year old daughter,” he said. “Things got more desperate for me.”
According to Jackson’s testimony, he attempted for eight months to have dialogue with his ex-wife about getting their child vaccinated.
Last week, the mother testified she had not made a decision on whether to get her child vaccinated.
“I was waiting for an announcement from the government and Saskatchewan Health,” she said.
Jackson added it was his wish to go through the court system to do so.
“Court systems have been extremely bias against the vaccine and against fathers,” he claimed.
Jackson then described a court hearing where he claimed the mother’s lawyer denied a request they hold off on getting the child vaccinated to allow for a judge to make a decision.
“It created a sense of urgency [in me],” Jackson said. “I felt [they] would take her and vaccinate her.”
He felt, “there was no remedy in the court,” and went into hiding following the hearing in November of 2021.
“My intention was not to disappear for the rest of my life,” Jackson added. “I felt I had to.”
Jackson said he withheld the child so she could not get the vaccine.
“I envisioned [the mother] would drive her right to the clinic,” he added.
911 calls
Two 911 calls were played in court as part of Jackson’s defence from Dec. 1, 2021, before he went completely into hiding with the couple’s child.
Jackson said they were to show a fear he had while dealing with Carnduff RCMP.
In the calls, Jackson claimed RCMP were attempting to break into his house, where he and the couple’s daughter were at that the time.
The judge ruled what Jackson said during the calls were not to be taken as evidence by the jury, but rather to give them an idea of Jackson’s thought process at the time of the events.
During the calls, Jackson claimed his and the child’s life were being put in danger by police.
“I’m afraid [Carnduff RCMP] are going to do something,” Jackson said to the dispatcher.
The dispatcher then asked to confirm he did not want to talk to members from that detachment.
“No,” Jackson responded. “I will not.”
Jury letter
During Monday morning’s proceedings, the jury took a break to allow Jackson to explain to the judge the reasoning behind playing the 911 tapes.
While discussion was ongoing, a court deputy sheriff brought a piece of paper into the room and handed it to Justice Heather MacMillian-Brown.
The paper was then passed to Jackson’s Amicus Curiae, Brady Knight, then to Crown Prosecutor Zoe Kim-Zeggelaar and then to Jackson himself at the witness stand.
Justice MacMillian-Brown said the note was from the jury and mentioned “concerning looks” from Jackson’s support person, Mr. Allan.
Known as a “McKenzie Friend” to the court, Allan had been sitting beside Jackson and assisting in note taking during the proceedings.
He is not acting as legal counsel.
Upon returning from the short break, Allan had not returned to his usual position and Jackson said he was asked to not come back into the court room.
The judge asked the jury to not take anything from Allan’s actions regarding Jackson’s testimony or credibility.
More to come…
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike
Israel's military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran's missile strike over the weekend, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how.
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.
'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
Joly to Israel: 'Take the win' in thwarting Iran's weekend attack, don't retaliate
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she's urging Israel to de-escalate rising conflicts in the Middle East and not bomb Iran in retaliation for this past weekend's thwarted airstrikes.
Donald Trump hush money trial, explained
All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.
Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Taylor Street crash claims life of 16-year-old, Saskatoon police say
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
-
E-scooters make their return to the streets of Saskatoon
One of Saskatoon’s two operators says their e-scooters are now back on the streets.
-
Saskatoon police investigate string of weekend assaults and stabbings
The serious assaults unit of the Saskatoon police is investigating a series of violent assaults and stabbings that occurred over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Assault, dangerous driving charges following crash in East St. Paul: RCMP
A 30-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly chased a truck and caused a crash in East St. Paul, Man. last week.
-
Manitoba heavily impacted by opioid-related deaths leading into pandemic: report
A new study out of Ontario and posted in the Canadian Medical Association Journal highlights the significant increase in accidental opioid-related deaths in Canada leading into the COVID-19 pandemic, with Manitoba being one of the most impacted provinces in the country.
-
Colleen Bready's forecast: Colorado low coming to Manitoba
It seems winter isn’t done with us just yet.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
-
'Multiple gunshot wounds': Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Alberta
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Alberta.
-
Judge orders Alberta to produce massive trove of coal documents after four-year fight
A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.
Calgary
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
-
Okotoks, Alta., family faces limited options as two young children battle rare genetic disorder
A young Okotoks, Alta., family is preparing for a long year ahead, as the first of their two children begins a stem cell transplant they hope will prolong her life.
-
Calgary man facing terrorism charges attempts to have case thrown out
A Calgary man accused of going to Syria to fight with ISIS is attempting to have the terrorism charges against him thrown out due to the length of time it has taken for the case to make its way to trial.
Lethbridge
-
Phillips calls for funding to be reinstated to Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips is calling on the province to reinstate funding for the Lethbridge Elder Abuse Response Network.
-
Southern Alberta could be alive with the sound of rattlesnakes this weekend: expert
If you’re planning to head to the coulees this weekend to enjoy the nice weather, don’t forget to look down.
-
Lethbridge police team up with campaign to urge drivers to slow down
With the weather starting to feel like spring is really here, more kids will likely be outside enjoying the sunshine and warm temperatures, which organizers of the Slow Your Roll campaign say is a perfect time to re-launch the campaign.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario and Ottawa release joint statement moving forward on Hwy. 413
An agreement between the provincial and federal governments will see Premier Doug Ford’s flagship Highway 413 move forward with a joint working group dedicated to minimizing environmental impacts.
-
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario, police say he drowned while swimming
The body of a 14-year-old boy has been pulled from Lake Ontario after police say he drowned while swimming near Ashbridges Bay Park on Sunday night.
-
'My mind was blown': Celebrity food critic Keith Lee ranks Toronto visit
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto, handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour.
Ottawa
-
'All persons involved' in incident that led to death of teen in Centretown park identified by police
Ottawa police say no suspects are being sought in the death of a teenager in an Ottawa park last Friday, but are offering few details on the circumstances of the incident.
-
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
-
Tim Hortons to test plastic-free hot drink lids at select Ottawa locations
Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.
Montreal
-
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused significant damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
-
Communauto to expand fleet, bring flex service to Lachine
Car-sharing service Communauto announced a major expansion in Montreal on Monday, adding more than 1,100 vehicles to its fleet and bringing its flex service into the Lachine borough.
-
'We will definitely be living through a third referendum,' says Parti Quebecois leader
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
Vancouver
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
Dangerous sex offender living in Surrey, RCMP warn
A dangerous sex offender who poses a risk to children and adolescent girls and is living in Surrey, according to authorities.
-
Pedestrian dies from injuries after weekend crash in Surrey, police say
A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey Friday evening has died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fraudster who lured investors with promise to help homeless fined by securities regulator
A Vancouver woman whose company duped investors by promising big returns on real-estate deals that would house the homeless has been ordered to pay nearly $626,000 after the British Columbia Securities Commission deemed the operation a Ponzi scheme.
-
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks traffic near B.C. port
Drivers travelling through Delta, B.C., Monday were warned to expect major delays on some roads as pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic near the port.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
London
-
'She had a huge heart': Loved ones remember woman who died after tent fire one year ago
She died living rough on the streets, but Olivia Clark's family said that image doesn't define her. Family members took part in a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of Olivia's passing on Monday morning.
-
'Addressing our housing concerns': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers
When Westdell Development acquired White Oaks Mall last year, President Iyman Meddoui said they always had the vision of adding additional commercial and residential components.
-
Coyotes becoming less fearful of humans in wake of attack, wildlife expert says
Multiple warnings have been issued about the dangers of coyotes and potential wild dogs following a weekend attack that left one person seriously injured.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner explains why something felt "off" about the men who approached her and her neighbours on Friday.
-
Police searching home after man injured with explosive
Police are searching a residence just east of downtown Guelph after a man went to hospital with injuries from a homemade explosive device.
-
Police investigate double fatal collision near Drayton
Wellington County OPP is currently investigating a double fatal collision near Drayton.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man acquitted of murder on James Bay coast
A northern Ontario family is devastated after a jury found a Moose Factory man not guilty of a 2021 murder.
-
Thunder Bay police chief vows to rebuild eroding trust after ex-chief arrested
The Thunder Bay police chief is acknowledging some residents' eroding trust in the service as his predecessor and other high-ranking members of the force face criminal charges.
-
Sudbury city councillor wants referendum on building $200M arena downtown
There is a big issue on the table at the city council meeting in Sudbury on Tuesday night.
Atlantic
-
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
-
Friday and weekend rain totals
A low pressure system brought a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend.
-
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
N.L.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.