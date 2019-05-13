

The Sexual Assault Service of Saskatchewan (SASS) has developed 22 actions under a plan to combat sexual violence.

The action plan is to strengthen and better coordinate supports and help with prevention of sexual assault. SASS hopes to have the plan fully implemented across Saskatchewan in five years.

The federal government financially supported the research and development of this action plan, and its launch closely follows the Regina police’s announcement of the Philadelphia Model.

SASS is still trying to secure funding from the province, feds and private sector.