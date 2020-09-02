REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The new cases are located in the north west and south central regions.

Of the 1,624 cases reported, 29 are currently active. Four additional recoveries reported Wednesday makes 1,571 total to date.

Two people are in hospital including one in ICU in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY

418 cases from the south area (216 south west, 191 south central, 11 south east)

353 cases from the far north area (347 far north west, 6 far north east)

265 cases from the north area (130 north west, 69 north central, 66 north east)

261 cases from the Saskatoon area

195 cases from the central area (161 central west, 34 central east)

132 cases from the Regina area

The province performed 1,220 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.