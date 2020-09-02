REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s premier said the province is not currently considering moving into Phase 5 of the reopen plan, which focuses mostly on mass gathering events.

In a press conference Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe noted the government has had some discussions with organizations that have reached out asking about having events over the 30 person maximum.

“Is there a way in these types of venues to safely have some type of event,” Moe said. “I’m thinking of some of the discussions around some of our gate driven leagues, you know the SJHL, the WHL even, there was much discussion around how would a CFL operate if it was to operate.”

At this time however, Moe said the the government is not ready to seriously consider allowing province wide mass gatherings.

“There has been some of those discussions specific to different venues, different events, but as far as moving into an, essentially a mass level five, 'lets have large events again,' there is no discussion about that at this point in time.”

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said practices like keeping lists of people at large events to streamline the contact tracing process and dividing large groups of people into smaller cohorts, will be important strategies for the province to continue using before Phase 5 comes into effect.

“I think those principles are going to be key going forward, if there’s opportunities to further look at opportunities in Phase 5” Shahab said.

Until a COVID-19 vaccine is available, Shahab said the province should keep taking precautions to protect the most vulnerable.

“Once we can revaluate where we are in a few weeks, I think certainly, we should look at other opportunities, but in a way that promotes an approach that promotes or prevents uncontrolled transmission.”