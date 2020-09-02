REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan is discouraging non-essential travel outside of the province, due to increased COVID-19 transmission in other western Canadian jurisdictions.

The province said active cases continue to drop, but it continues to see cases linked to interprovincial travel, including flights and road travel.

The release said interprovincial travel is permitted, but officials are discouraging travel to and from Saskatchewan. Unnecessary trips should be avoided at this time.

“Essential travel, including travel for agricultural production, industry, transport, medical appointments, etc. has always been permitted and will continue to be. However, unnecessary trips should be avoided at this time,” the release said.

If you have to travel, the province recommends looking ahead to your destination, to learn about any guidelines and restrictions in place in that jurisdiction.

Anyone returning from travel is asked to monitor for symptoms and to consider seeking testing.