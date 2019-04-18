Air Canada flight travelling to Winnipeg diverted to Regina due to emergency: Regina Airport
An Air Canada flight headed to Winnipeg had to make an emergency landing in Regina (Twitter: John Hill)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 2:11PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 2:19PM CST
An Air Canada flight travelling from Vancouver to Winnipeg was forced to land in Regina due to an emergency on Thursday afternoon.
The Regina Airport tweeted that the aircraft landed and emergency crews were at the scene.
Air Canada told CTV News the plane landed due to reports of smoke from a galley oven.
“As per our standard operating procedures, the crew diverted to the nearest airport as a precaution,” Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah said in an email. “The aircraft landed normally, was met by airport response vehicles as per standard procedure, and taxi’d to the gate under its own power.”
The 146 passengers were all able to get off the plane safely.
Another aircraft and crew have been dispatched to Regina, Air Canada said. The flight will land in Winnipeg about six hours late.
All other flights are operating normally, the airport said.