An Air Canada flight travelling from Vancouver to Winnipeg was forced to land in Regina due to an emergency on Thursday afternoon.

AC Flight #290 has diverted to Regina due to declared emergency. Aircraft is on the main apron and emergency responders are on site. Flights at YQR are operating as normal. @CJMENews @CKRMnews @leaderpost @ctvregina @GlobalRegina @CBCSask @BigDog927regina — Regina Airport (@FlyYQR) April 18, 2019

The Regina Airport tweeted that the aircraft landed and emergency crews were at the scene.

Air Canada told CTV News the plane landed due to reports of smoke from a galley oven.

“As per our standard operating procedures, the crew diverted to the nearest airport as a precaution,” Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah said in an email. “The aircraft landed normally, was met by airport response vehicles as per standard procedure, and taxi’d to the gate under its own power.”

The 146 passengers were all able to get off the plane safely.

Another aircraft and crew have been dispatched to Regina, Air Canada said. The flight will land in Winnipeg about six hours late.

All other flights are operating normally, the airport said.