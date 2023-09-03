Air quality statements remain for Regina, southern Sask. due to intense wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke has led to limited visibility and poor air quality for Regina and most of southern Saskatchewan.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued special air quality statements for the vast majority of the province, excluding regions of the far southwest and south central Saskatchewan.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, air quality health index values for Regina, Estevan and Swift Current are all at 10+ or “very high risk.”

“Wildfire smoke concentrations can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour,” the ECCC statement for the City of Regina read.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

The weather agency recommended those at greater risk of health affects from the smoke – those with lung or heart disease as well as older adults, children and pregnant people should manage their exposure.

Taking breaks from outdoor activities, wearing a well fitted mask or respirator while outdoors and making sure residents have a supply of any necessary medications are all required during wild fire season.

Air conditions are expected to stay constant throughout the day before falling to a seven Sunday night.

Values are expected to stay at seven through Monday.

More information on current weather conditions can be found here.

In a statement posted to social media just after noon – the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that kickoff for the Labour Day Classic remains 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders, alongside the CFL, CFLPA and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are actively monitoring the air quality conditions using our in-stadium instruments to ensure safe conditions for our players, coaches, staff and fans,” the statement read.

In a second update at 4:20 p.m., the Riders confirmed that kickoff would go ahead for 5 p.m.

“With the help of strong south winds, levels have been steadily declining throughout the afternoon and currently sit well below the acceptable level to play football.”

Victoria Avenue East as seen on Sept. 3, 2023. The air quality health index (AQHI) value for the city of Regina was listed as 10+ or very high risk.