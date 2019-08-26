The Regina Humane Society says all 79 cats seized from a possible animal hoarder have been adopted.

Last week, animals were collected from the home by Animal Protection Officers looking into concerns of hoarding. The animals, which were living in garbage, feces and urine without adequate food and water, were voluntarily surrendered by their owner, the Humane Society says.

Humane Society staff says all the cats were adopted, and are just waiting on spay and neuter operations so they can go home to their new families.

The Humane Society has waved adult cat adoption fees until Aug. 31. Kittens under four months old have a lower adoption fee of $50. Anyone living in the city of Regina who adopts a pet will also need to pay a $20 licensing fee.

Donations to the shelter can be made online at reginahumanesociety.ca/donate, by phone at 306-543-6363 or in person at the shelter on Armour Road.